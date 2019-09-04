04 Sep 2019

Myanmar quality basic education programme: Final report and executive summary [EN/MY]

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 01 Sep 2016 View Original
preview
Download PDF (19.74 MB)Final Report - English version
preview
Download PDF (7.78 MB)Executive Summary - Myanmar version

Highlights

The 2012-2016 Myanmar Quality Basic Education Programme (QBEP) was supported by the Multi Donor Education Fund (MDEF), comprising Australia, Denmark, the European Union, Norway, the United Kingdom and UNICEF. QBEP supported the Government of Myanmar to improve access to and quality of school readiness and primary-level education for all children. The programme aimed to ensure that national education policies and plans were inclusive and informed and to support delivery of quality education services to children in 34 core disadvantaged townships throughout the country.

