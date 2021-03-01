Myanmar - Protests (DG ECHO, UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 March 2021)

At least 18 people were killed and more than 30 injured in Myanmar on 28 February, as police and military forces confronted peaceful Civil Disobedience Movements demonstrations, according to the UN Human Rights Office. The reported casualties make it the deadliest day since the military seized power on 1 February.

The Civil Disobedience Movement's impact on essential and social services is deeply felt across the country, with medical service functioning at their minimum, no COVID-19 testing and treatment capacity, banks closed and ATMs often not functioning, supplies partly stopped with some shortages of essential items and sharp price increases in different parts of the country (from 10% to 25% accordingly to DG ECHO's partners).

Humanitarian assistance is also severely impacted by the dysfunctionality of key services, such as government administrations, banks and supplies. Partners reported important delays in food and cash distribution. Food insecurity in the country is therefore expected to rise. Access to health for the most in need is also of concern.