MYANMAR | Protection Incident Monitoring System (PIMS) Dashboard: Northern Shan | January - March 2019 [EN/MY]

KEY ADVOCACY MESSAGES

In compliance with their obligations under international law, call upon all parties to the conflict to:

Distinguish at all times between combatants and civilians and cease indiscriminate attacks on the civilian population.

Allow access to humanitarian organizations to provide live-saving assistance and basic services to civilians affected by the conflict, including in areas contaminated by landmines.

Allow and facilitate the safe passage of civilians who want to move out of the conflict areas in order to access safety and security, with particular regard for women, children, elderly and persons with disabilities.