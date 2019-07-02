02 Jul 2019

MYANMAR | Protection Incident Monitoring System (PIMS) Dashboard: Northern Shan | January - March 2019 [EN/MY]

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 01 Jul 2019
KEY ADVOCACY MESSAGES

In compliance with their obligations under international law, call upon all parties to the conflict to:

  • Distinguish at all times between combatants and civilians and cease indiscriminate attacks on the civilian population.

  • Allow access to humanitarian organizations to provide live-saving assistance and basic services to civilians affected by the conflict, including in areas contaminated by landmines.

  • Allow and facilitate the safe passage of civilians who want to move out of the conflict areas in order to access safety and security, with particular regard for women, children, elderly and persons with disabilities.

  • Take measures to guarantee and facilitate freedom of movement for civilians without fear of arrest, intimidation, harassment, extortion, or any forms of violence, including gender-based violence.

