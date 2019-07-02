MYANMAR | Protection Incident Monitoring System (PIMS) Dashboard: Kachin | January - March 2019 [EN/MY]
KEY ADVOCACY MESSAGES
In compliance with their obligations under international law, call upon all parties to the conflict to:
Welcome the extension of the unilateral ceasefire by the Myanmar Armed Forces and the stabilization of the security situation in Kachin with no new displacement reported during the first quarter. However, note that the situation does not offer necessary conditions for large scale solutions for IDPs.
Call on the authorities to allow unfettered access to humanitarian organizations to provide live-saving assistance and basic services to civilian population affected by the conflict, including in remote and non-government controlled areas.
Facilitate humanitarian organizations’ access to areas contaminated by landmines to help affected communities and provide assistance to victims.