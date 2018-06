Myanmar: Peace Monitoring Dashboard: May 2018

Peace Process highlights

Peace Commission led by U Thein Zaw meets SSPP/SSA leaders

Myanmar Army launched heavy military operation in Kachin State and Shan State

20 Killed including 3 Chinese nationals in attack on border gate of Muse by TNLA

Government authorities evacuates more than 130 civilians trapped in fighting Kachin State

Clashes have displaced 6,800 people from 6 different townships across Kachin State

Beijing urges ceasefire after deadly Myanmar border clashes