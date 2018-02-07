Myanmar: Peace Monitoring Dashboard: January 2018
Peace Process highlights
Six Tatmadaw soldiers have been given a ten-year sentence for killing villagers
The third session of 21st Century Panglong Conference - Union Peace Conference had been postponed to February
Heavy fighting occurred along Ledo road in Kachin State
New Mon State Party and the Lahu Democratic Union agreed to sign the National Ceasefire Agreement (NCA)
Over 3,000 residents and minders trapped in Kachin State due to battles continue with air strikes