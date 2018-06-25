Myanmar officials provide aid in wake of floods

Myanmar government officials have stepped up to help in several regions of Myanmar that have been badly hit recently by heavy rain and flooding, inundating villages and damaging roads and other infrastructure, according to local media reports 23 June.

Heavy rains poured down in Mawlamyine in Mon State without interruption starting from the evening of 16 June until the morning of 17 June, causing water flowing into the wards to rapidly rise to five-and-a-half feet or six feet. Residents had to be moved to higher ground and given shelter, according to the Global New Light of Myanmar.

In response, several government officials stepped in to help, providing aid.

Government officials have been attending to the damage caused by heavy rain and flooding in Rakhine State. According to a report 23 June 2018, Deputy Minister for Construction Kyaw Lin accompanied by officials went along An-Padekyaw-Maei road on 20 June to inspect roads and bridges damaged by recent heavy rain.

On 21 June, the Deputy Minister and party inspected the upgrading of the Thandwe-Gwa-Ngathaingchaung road conducted with the World Bank’s assistance.