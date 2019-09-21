Myanmar (Northern Shan) - Renewed Violence (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 September 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 21 Sep 2019 — View Original
- Northern Shan witnessed a new upsurge in conflict between the Myanmar Military and the three local ethnic armed groups of the Northern Alliance. The onset of violence was triggered by a wave of targeted attacks on 12 August by the Northern Alliance along the Mandalay – Muse road, which is a strategic transportation axis between China and Myanmar.
- In retaliation, Burmese forces launched a vast and intense military operation which resulted in displacement of around 8,000 people, mainly in the Northern townships. The violence, which took place in the urban and peri-urban center, has killed at least 11 civilians and injured 25 (mostly women) over a period of three weeks.
- Despite very limited and complex access, humanitarian local organisations managed to provide the first emergency response (Cash, Food, NFI/Shelter, emergency referral) to the communities affected by the conflict.
- After a relative period of calm and negotiations between the groups and Myanmar Army, in the last few days the violence resumed in Western township again and displaced more than 1,200 people (mostly elderly and children).