21 Sep 2019

Myanmar (Northern Shan) - Renewed Violence (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 21 Sep 2019 View Original
  • Northern Shan witnessed a new upsurge in conflict between the Myanmar Military and the three local ethnic armed groups of the Northern Alliance. The onset of violence was triggered by a wave of targeted attacks on 12 August by the Northern Alliance along the Mandalay – Muse road, which is a strategic transportation axis between China and Myanmar.
  • In retaliation, Burmese forces launched a vast and intense military operation which resulted in displacement of around 8,000 people, mainly in the Northern townships. The violence, which took place in the urban and peri-urban center, has killed at least 11 civilians and injured 25 (mostly women) over a period of three weeks.
  • Despite very limited and complex access, humanitarian local organisations managed to provide the first emergency response (Cash, Food, NFI/Shelter, emergency referral) to the communities affected by the conflict.
  • After a relative period of calm and negotiations between the groups and Myanmar Army, in the last few days the violence resumed in Western township again and displaced more than 1,200 people (mostly elderly and children).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.