Myanmar National Human Rights Commission officials meet displaced people in Kachin State

Officials from the Myanmar National Human Rights Commission (MNHRC) inspected the camps of displaced people in Myitkyina and Waingmaw townships in Kachin State on 22 June, according to the Commission.

The inspection team was led by MNHRC members U Yu Lwin Aung and Dr. Myint Kyi, accompanied by Injangyang Township State Hluttaw representative Mayan Jar Sai Khawn and departmental officials, visited Jawmaset, Tanphre, Trinity and Waingmaw Baptist displaced person camps in Myitkyina and Waingmaw townships, where they met displaced persons.

They also inspected the living areas in the camps and enquired about matters such as difficulties being faced, children’s education and other requirements. Earlier on 21 June, the inspection team, accompanied by departmental officials, visited Langwa KBC, Host, Langwa RC, Langwa AG, Myo U, Lawar and Kamine RC displaced person camps in Mogaung and Kamine townships, and met with displaced persons. The inspection team talked with displaced persons in groups and individually, and recorded the difficulties faced, such as food, clothing, shelter, education and health care conditions, the reason for being displaced and for being unable to return to their places of origin.

The inspection team also discussed matters with officials, in addition to inspecting the living conditions and preparation of food in the camps.

—Zaw Gyi