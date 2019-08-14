Myanmar - Monsoon rains update (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 August 2019)
Heavy monsoon rain, floods and landslides continue to affect the country resulting in additional deaths and displacing thousands.
According to UN OCHA, at least 80,000 people are displaced and sheltering in 170 evacuation sites across the country. Media report that the number of deaths from the landslide in Paung Township (Mon State) has risen to 61. The mudflow destroyed dozens of houses and displaced 150 people.
For the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is forecast across the country, particularly in the Lower Sagaing Region.