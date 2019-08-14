14 Aug 2019

Myanmar - Monsoon rains update (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 14 Aug 2019 View Original

  • Heavy monsoon rain, floods and landslides continue to affect the country resulting in additional deaths and displacing thousands.

  • According to UN OCHA, at least 80,000 people are displaced and sheltering in 170 evacuation sites across the country. Media report that the number of deaths from the landslide in Paung Township (Mon State) has risen to 61. The mudflow destroyed dozens of houses and displaced 150 people.

  • For the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is forecast across the country, particularly in the Lower Sagaing Region.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.