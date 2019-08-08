08 Aug 2019

Myanmar - Monsoon Floods update (MOEZALA, NOAA, UN OCHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 08 Aug 2019 View Original

Heavy monsoon rains continue to affect Myanmar, causing widespread floods and displacing thousands of people.

Media report that 5,500 people have been displaced in Mon State, 1,500 in Kayin State and 500 in the Ayeyarwady Region. According to UN OCHA, as of 4 August, the total number of displaced has increased to 89,0000, of which 26,000 in Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago and Magway regions and Kayin State.

Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain is forecast over northern and southern regions of the country.

