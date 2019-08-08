Myanmar - Monsoon Floods update (MOEZALA, NOAA, UN OCHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 August 2019)

Heavy monsoon rains continue to affect Myanmar, causing widespread floods and displacing thousands of people.

Media report that 5,500 people have been displaced in Mon State, 1,500 in Kayin State and 500 in the Ayeyarwady Region. According to UN OCHA, as of 4 August, the total number of displaced has increased to 89,0000, of which 26,000 in Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago and Magway regions and Kayin State.

Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain is forecast over northern and southern regions of the country.