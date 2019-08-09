09 Aug 2019

Myanmar Monsoon Floods Update (As of 8 August 2019)

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 09 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (926.72 KB)

12,000 people displaced in the last two days

105,000 people cumulatively 105,000 displaced since June

Overview

Nearly 12,000 more people were displaced by monsoon flooding in Myanmar over the last two days, bringing the current total number of people sheltering in evacuation sites due to floods to more than 38,000. More than 105,000 people have been displaced by flooding since late June, with people formerly displaced in Kachin, Rakhine and Chin states having already returned home when floodwaters receded.

Heavy rains are now severely affecting Mon State, with more than 7,000 people displaced in two days. According to the Myanmar Red Cross Society (MRCS), there has been a landslide in Paung Township with houses buried and at least five reported deaths. Other townships have had houses and a school washed away, roads blocked and some towns and villages almost entirely flooded. MRCS is supporting the authorities with evacuations and transfers to hospital in the case of the landslide.

Kayin State and Bago region are also now especially hard-hit, with more than 3,300 and 3,700 additional people displaced respectively in two days. MRCS, local governments, civil society organizations and NGOs have been involved in responding so far, including cash transfers, supplies of rice and non-food items.

Heavy rains will continue across the region, in particular in Chin, Rakhine, Kayin and Mon States and Taninthayi Region.

