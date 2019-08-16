Myanmar Monsoon Floods Update - As of 15 August 2019 [EN/MY]

97,000 People Displaced

Overview

Floodwaters are receding in many areas across Myanmar, with the number of people sheltering in temporary evacuation sites now below 100,000 people from a peak of more than 110,000 people on 13 August. Mon State is severely affected, with huge tracts of farmland and entire villages submerged as water levels have not yet subsided. Over the next few days, more heavy rainfall is predicted for Mon State, Kayin State, and Taninthayi Region, each one already heavily affected.

On 9 August, the rains triggered a landslide in Paung Township, killing more than 70 people.

The national, state and local authorities, supported by the Myanmar Red Cross Society (MRCS), local communities and civil society organizations have so far met the immediate needs of the population. In Mon, the authorities have signaled a need for additional boats, as the state’s total fleet for rescue and delivery of relief items only numbers 17. MRCS has also reported a need for additional boats.

Supplies of rice, instant noodles, hygiene kits, sleeping mats, mosquito nets and other basic supplies are being provided for. An inter-agency mission consisting of UN and humanitarian partner organizations visited Mon State 14-16 August, to find that if the floodwaters remain for more than a week, the need for assistance will continue. It was also found that more than 500 schools are now closed, and many will need to be completely rebuilt.

Ongoing assistance will be needed in the recovery phase too, once the floods recede.

According to the National Disaster Management Committee, more than 170 houses were destroyed, and many others damaged. Rice harvests have been lost and farmers will need seeds, tools and other support to recover their livelihoods. The stagnant waters and contamination of wells and water sources will also be a costly undertaking in terms of decontamination.