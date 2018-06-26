Myanmar: Monsoon Floods - Information Bulletin n° 1

This bulletin is being issued for information only and reflects the current situation and details available at this time. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is not seeking funding or other assistance from donors for this operation. The Myanmar Red Cross Society (MRCS) will, however, accept direct assistance to provide support to the affected population.

The situation

The start of the monsoon has brought strong winds and heavy rains across large parts of Myanmar since last week of May 2018. Monsoon rains and increased water levels in major rivers have caused landslides, flash floods and seasonal floods in Myanmar. As of 19 June 2018, Ayeyawaddy, Magway, Bago, Sagaing regions and Kachin, Kayah, Kayin, Mon, Rakhine and Shan states/regions have been affected by flooding.

Mon State, Rakhine State and Magway Region are the most affected areas. In Mon State, heavy rains have caused floods in Paung, Mottama, Mawlamyine, Mudon, Kyeikmayaw, Yay and Thanphyuzayat. The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) reported that over 7,916 people have been temporarily evacuated in these six townships and are being housed in 11 temporary sites.

Minor damages to infrastructure in the most affected areas have been reported including schools and Mottama hospital in Mon State. According to reports, the water level is residing and most families have returned to their homes.

According to DDM, as of 19 June 2018, 40,234 people (10,539 households) have been affected and 23,500 people have been temporarily evacuated, 12,000 acres of farmland have been damaged, and 18 people have died due to floods and landslides in 54 townships of 10 states and regions. The government’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Nay Pyi Taw is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with MRCS’ EOC and the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology. UNOCHA is on standby for response in affected states/regions.