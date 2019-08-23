Myanmar: Monsoon Floods - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDMM012

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Seasonal monsoons have brought strong winds and heavy rains across Myanmar, which further intensified by depressions and low-pressure areas forming over the Bay of Bengal, causing increased water levels in major rivers and flooding in various states and regions. More than 231,000 people have been affected by flooding since the beginning of July. Approximately 83,000 people were displaced due to the first round of flooding in Chin, Kachin, Magway, Mandalay Sagaingm and Rakhine. The second round of flooding brought heavier rains, resulting in a worsening flood situation, which by 14 August 2019 had displaced an additional 147,000 people in Ayeyarwaddy, Bago, Kayin, Mon, Tanintharyi and Yangon who are have been relocated to temporary shelters or are staying with relatives. The flooding has caused destruction of infrastructure and triggered landslides in some areas. Landslides in Paung Township, Mon state (on 9 August 2019) affected 175 people, and led to at least 75 deaths with many still missing; while in Ye Township, Mon state, two thirds of the township remains underwater (as of 12 August 2019) and a total of 375 houses destroyed.

Please refer to “Table 1: Overview of Affected Population” for detailed information on the affected population.

Based on the number of people affected, the scale of the flooding has already exceeded the situation in 2018. Gaps and the extent of the needs are emerging; and expected to become clearer as assessments have just started in the states and regions affected by the second round of flooding.

Summary of the current response

Overview of Host National Society

Since 11 July 2019, Myanmar Red Cross Society (MRCS) Emergency Operation Centres (EOC) in Nay Pyi Taw and Yangon have been on alert, continuously monitoring the daily weather forecast and warning levels issued by the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH) and ensuring contact with staff and volunteers from the affected states and regions.

MRCS has mobilized over 680 volunteers at branch level for the dissemination of early warning early action messages, assisting in the evacuation process, managing evacuation sites, conducting rapid needs assessment, and distributing cash and in-kind items. To date, MRCS has reached approximately 60,000 people with assistance, of which around 17,000 people have received non-food items (NFI) and cash grants amounting to MMK 15,680,000 (CHF 9,985).

Up to 14 August 2019, MRCS utilized local resources including its Emergency Management Fund (EMF), and donations from local donors in the private sector and general public. To date, a total of MMK 7,571,000 (CHF 4,800) has been received in Mon state and at National Headquarters (NHQ) level; and an additional MMK 22,000,000 (CHF 14,000) is expected to be received from other private donors. In-kind donations have also been received including food, water and clothes.

While the response efforts have been ongoing, given the intensification of rains and flooding, the humanitarian needs have continued to increase and requires a scale up of operations. Hence an overall Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) covering multi-sector response activities (Basic Needs, WASH, Health, Shelter and NFIs, and Support to Response Capacity) for the next four (4) months has been developed to reach more people in need of assistance. The DREF operation forms part of this overall EPOA which is being led by MRCS; and is being complemented by support from other Movement partners and local donors.

MRCS staff and volunteers are the first responders to the flooding, and it is imperative that their efforts are supported. MRCS has worked on the analysis and planning for floods response determining activities/items required for the scaleup of operations, including safety materials and equipment for staff and volunteers, as well as transportation needs. Procurement of priority NFIs have also been done guided with the indicative prioritization strategy for allocation based on areas affected by flood, at risk to cyclones, and stock levels.

To date, Movement partners who have indicated support include: the Turkish Red Crescent for the replenishment of hygiene parcels (50%) and procurement of boats; German Red Cross for safety materials for staff and volunteers and procurement of boats. Local donors have also contributed to support for priority Shelter and NFI activities. These activities will not be included in the DREF operation to ensure there is no duplication of support.