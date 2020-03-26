Myanmar: Monsoon Floods 2019 DREF n° MDRMM012 Final Report

A. SITUATIONAL ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Seasonal monsoons have brought strong winds and heavy rains across Myanmar, which further intensified by depressions and low-pressure areas forming over the Bay of Bengal, causing increased water levels in major rivers and flooding in various states and regions. More than 231,000 people have been affected by flooding since the beginning of July. More than 83,000 people were displaced due to the first round of flooding in Chin, Kachin, Magway, Mandalay,

Sagaing, and Rakhine. The second round of flooding brought heavier rains, resulting in a worsening flood situation, which by 14 August 2019 had displaced an additional 147,000 people in Ayeyarwaddy, Bago, Kayin, Mon, Tanintharyi and Yangon who are have been relocated to temporary shelters or are staying with relatives.

The flooding has caused closure of more than 500 schools, destruction of infrastructure, agricultural lands, livestock, and triggered landslides in some areas.

On 9 August 2019, landslides in Paung Township, Mon state affected 175 people, led to at least 75 deaths with around 40 persons reported to still be unrecovered.

In Ye Township, Mon state, two thirds of the township remained underwater throughout August and a total of 375 houses destroyed. Other townships have had houses and a school washed away, roads blocked and some towns and villages almost entirely flooded.

The National Disaster Management Committee (NDMC) of the Government of Myanmar called to scale-up the delivery of emergency assistance based on the number of people affected as the scale of the flooding has already exceeded the situation as compare to the monsoon floods in 2018.