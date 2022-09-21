Myanmar: Mitigating a potential food crisis in Rakhine State and Ayeyarwady Region through Anticipatory Action

The political crisis in Myanmar started on 1 February 2021. By May 2021, political tensions and conflict had led to more than 114 000 people moving across the country -- many returning to their rural townships and villages for safety. Families were also preparing themselves for a food shortage: moving around in search of more jobs or resources, skipping meals or eating cheaper, less nutritious food, and even getting into debt to survive. Many rural families that absorbed the influx of urban migrants were themselves suffering and at risk of not having enough food for the growing population. The warning signs were clear. Urgent action was needed to mitigate the expected food security deterioration among returnees and host communities. The Anticipatory Action window of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations' (FAO's) Special Fund for Emergency and Rehabilitation Activities (SFERA-AA) was activated thanks to the contribution of the German Federal Foreign Office. The goal was to ensure that the most vulnerable farming households would be able to plant during the monsoon season and maintain their dietary intake and income