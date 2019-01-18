18 Jan 2019

Myanmar military releases villagers arrested for contact with AA

Report
from Mizzima News
Published on 16 Jan 2019 View Original

Myanmar’s military has freed all but two of 15 villagers suspected of contact with rebel forces, whom it had detained in Buthidaung township amid fighting between government soldiers and the Arakan Army (AA) in northern Rakhine state, RFA reported quoting a national lawmaker

The 13 were released after being held for one day after soldiers questioned them about possible connections to the Arakan Army and asked if they were supplying food to its soldiers, Maung Kyaw Zan, a legislator in the upper house of parliament, told RFA’s Myanmar Service.

Seven are from Buithdaung’s Pyin Chaung village, two are from Apautwa village in Kyauktaw township, one is from Kyauktaw’s Naypukhan village, and the rest are travellers, he said.

