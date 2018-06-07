07 Jun 2018

Myanmar: Media Monitoring Report - 1 – 16 May 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 16 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.04 MB)

ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT

MADB revises loan system to farmers, enabling more to receive funds

Myanmar Times, 1 May 2018

The Myanmar Agricultural Development Bank (MADB) will start disbursing loans on an individual basis, moving away from the current group-based lending system, “said Daw Khin Nan Myint, deputy general manager at the MADB.

“Starting this year, we will extend loans to individual farmers. If a farmer successfully pays off his loans, he can apply for a fresh loan,” she told The Myanmar Times yesterday.

Under the new system, farmers will be able to provide their own guarantees. This will differ from the old system, under which the MADB provides loans to groups of three farmers who guarantee each other.

The main issue is if two farmers in a group have paid off their loans, they are still unable to apply for fresh loans if the third farmer has not repaid his loan.

“The problem is that if one farmer in a group is unable to repay his loan, the others hold off from repaying as well as they are worried that they will not be able to get loans again,” said Daw Khin Nan Myint.

The MADB, which was formerly under the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation (MOALI), was moved under the remit of the Ministry of Planning and Finance (MOPF) last year.Under MOALI, loans were given out to farmers at interest rates of 8 per cent per month. Since moving under the MOPF though, interest rates were reduced to 6.2pc, The Myanmar Times understands.

Link: https://www.mmtimes.com/news/madb-revises-loan-system-farmers-enabling-m...

