Myanmar Mechanism launches website in English and Myanmar languages [EN/MY]

Geneva, 30 July 2020 - The United Nations Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar today launched its website, iimm.un.org, to further bolster its public outreach efforts.

The website, in the English and Myanmar languages, will serve as one of the main platforms in the Mechanism’s effort to provide accurate and timely information about its mandate and work to various audiences in Myanmar and internationally.

In addition to information on the Mechanism’s Terms of Reference and process, the website will include in-depth features on thematic issues related to the Mechanism’s mandate. The Mechanism will regularly update its website with news on its activities, including its annual report to the Human Rights Council and the General Assembly, official missions and participation in events.

The website launch is part of the Mechanism’s broader public outreach effort which follows the Mechanism’s earlier outreach initiatives. In early 2020, it also conducted a civil society survey to understand the knowledge and perspectives of key Myanmar civil society actors and a small number of international experts, and to facilitate initial institutional engagement with victim groups, advocates for accountability and their allies. In October 2019, the Mechanism published its Fact Sheet, which addressed frequently asked questions from interested stakeholders. In May 2020, it released its inaugural Bulletin, a publication which will be issued regularly to highlight initiatives and provide updates on the progress of its work.

The Mechanism believes that the website will facilitate awareness raising and understanding of its mandate and work and foster dialogue with relevant stakeholders. By strengthening its engagement with Member States, civil society groups and other organizations, the Mechanism hopes to encourage them to contribute to its mission of delivering justice to the people of Myanmar.