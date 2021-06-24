Myanmar Market Price Update (May 2021)

Price increases are now affecting a broader range of commodities when compared to reporting from last month – average prices are up for palm oil (+11%), mixed oil (+8%), rice (+3%), onions (+11%), tomatoes (+22%), and pulses (+5%) compared to last month.

The local rise in oil prices is linked to a broader global upward trend, exacerbated by import restrictions and rising transportation costs domestically.

In urban areas of Mandalay and Yangon, oil prices rose again, by 14% and 20% for mixed oil and cooking oil, respectively, in Mandalay, and by 14% for both mixed and cooking oil in Yangon.

Rice prices remained mostly stable (+1-2%) in both areas.

Compared to pre-crisis (January 2021), average prices of mixed oil and cooking oil have increased by 38% while rice has increased by 9% overall.

Compared to the same time last year (May 2020), the average price of mixed oil has increased by 52%, cooking oil by 47%, and rice by 18%.

Compared to last month, Sagaing has seen particularly steep increases across a range of commodities due to fuel price increases and disruption in transport, with average prices increasing +10% for rice, +16% for mixed oil, +27% for palm oil and onions respectively, +76% for tomato, and +3% for eggs, pulses and chickpeas respectively.

Between mid-May and mid-June, fuel prices largely stayed stable except in Dawei in the Southeast and in northern Rakhine (Buthidaung) where increases ranged from 6-13% depending on the fuel type. Compared to the first week of February, the average percent increase was 42% across all townships and fuel types.