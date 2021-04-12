Myanmar
Myanmar Market Price Update (March 2021)
Highlights:
- The average retail price of rice and cooking oil continue an upward trend.
- Since January, the average retail price of rice has increased 5% across monitored markets, with higher increases in central Rakhine (7%), Chin (8%) and Kachin (11%).
- The average retail price of cooking oil increased 9% month-on-month. Over the past two months, the average price of cooking oil has increased 18%.
- The price of chickpeas increased 5% month-on-month on average, with higher increases over the past two months in Chin (9%), Kachin (18%) and southern Rakhine (19%).
- In March, higher than average increases in the price of rice, oil, and pulses were recorded in southern and central Rakhine, Chin, and Kachin.
- Transport difficulties are driving up prices and increasing lead times across the country.
- In urban areas, between the last week of February to mid-March, a 7% increase in the retail price of rice and a 4% increase in the retail price of cooking oil was recorded in peri-urban Yangon. In Mandalay there has been a 6% increase in the retail price of cooking oil.