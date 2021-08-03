Myanmar Market Price Update (June 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

The average price of edible oils appears to be stabilizing following improvements in global production conditions and supply. However, recovery will continue to be slow with oil prices in June still +51% higher than the same time last year.

Rice prices continue to increase, up +3% compared to May, +13% compared to pre-crisis (January 2021) and +18% compared to the same time last year. These seasonal increases are exacerbated by volatile context, high transport costs, and higher local demand.

Tomato prices see another sharp month-on-month increase of +32% (+48% higher than January 2021) due to low supply, transport delays causing spoilage, and high transport costs. Conflict and displacement particularly in Kayah, southern Shan and Chin are causing rising food prices. In Kayah, traders report running out of some stocks including rice due to roadblocks and travel restrictions.

In urban areas of Mandalay and Yangon, the average prices of rice remained stable or declined slightly (Yangon +1%, Mandalay - 3%), cooking oil declined (-13% in both), and mixed oil also declined (Yangon -8%, Mandalay -1%).

Between mid-June and mid-July, fuel prices overall increased +3-7% by fuel type; the highest monthly increase was seen for diesel in Muangdaw, Rakhine North (+13%). Comparison between the first week of February and the third week of July shows an average percent increase of 48% across monitored townships and fuel types.