Myanmar Market Price Update (February 2021)

HIGHLITGHTS

The effects of the current political crisis are reflecting in the retail prices, the biggest price increases so far have been observed in northern Rakhine where the average retail price of cooking oil has increased by 27% from January to February. The price of pulses has increased by 15% in Maungdaw township. The price of petrol has increased by 33% and diesel by 29% from the end of January in northern Rakhine.

The overall retail price of rice increased by 3%, however, higher increases were observed in Kachin, Mon and Shan states. The highest increases were observed in Putao (36%) and Bhamo (23%) townships in Kachin state.

In northern Rakhine especially, worries among retailers are growing over possible food supply and availability issues, dysfunctional financial services, and restrictions on the movement of people that might result in panic buying in the coming weeks.