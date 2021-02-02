Myanmar: Malteser International’s work affected by state of emergency

The recent political developments in Myanmar have had implications for Malteser International’s humanitarian operations in the country.

"The state of emergency which was declared on Monday has made access to many communities we work with difficult,” said Cordula Wasser, Regional Group Head of Malteser International’s Asia program. “This has heavily affected our project activities across the country. We are closely following developments in the country and hope to resume our lifesaving work for people in need.”

Malteser International first began working in Myanmar in 1996, implementing small-scale relief projects with local partners, and it has been active with its own staff in the country since 2001. Today, Malteser International employs nearly 300 national staff in Rakhine, Shan and Kayin states, where our work aims at ensuring communities have access to primary health care services. We also offer comprehensive WASH and disaster risk reduction/climate change adaptation solutions and provide relief after disasters. We strive to enable and empower the most vulnerable communities in marginalized areas through a participatory and sustainable approach.