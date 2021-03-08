Myanmar: Maintaining medical services and tending to new needs

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) teams in Myanmar are working hard to maintain access to some of the country’s most vulnerable people and ensure the provision of medical care to those in need. At the onset of the crisis we prepared an emergency team to act as soon as the need arose and when the medical demands on the ground overwhelmed the hospitals’ capacity to respond.

February 28 was one of the most violent days in Myanmar since the start of the recent military coup earlier that month, with at least 18 reported deaths. On the same day, and the next, MSF’s Emergency Preparation Team started responding in Yangon to assess the needs at protest sites and donate medical supplies to hospitals in Yangon and in other MSF project locations. This team, comprising medical staff and counselors, aims to provide support to medical facilities.

Since then, the violence has increased: it was reported that 38 people were killed in the protests on March 4.

Donations of medical supplies to a number of hospitals have already begun. Meanwhile, MSF clinics in Lashio received and treated four people who sustained minor injuries during the protests. Dawei, in south eastern Myanmar, has also seen violent confrontations and casualties in recent days. Our teams aim to support community initiatives with donations of medical supplies and first aid kits, and are also reinforcing capacity to manage injuries. At the same time, MSF teams are working to ensure continuity of care for our HIV patients.

Growing numbers of HIV-positive patients from the National AIDS Program (NAP) of the Ministry of Health and Sports (MoHS) are returning to MSF clinics—where they were originally treated before the program was handed over to the MoHs last year—for medical consultations and medication refills. With the NAP not functioning in the wake of the coup we also have new patients arriving in our clinics. As many of Myanmar’s public hospitals are closed, we are finding it difficult to refer patients to larger facilities for specialized treatment.

We are mindful of the effects of the coup on both our staff and patients and are doing what we can to minimize the risks and access issues that have arisen as a result. While our activities in Rakhine state are running, the Rohingya population—especially those living in displacement sites—remain particularly vulnerable to disruptions to medical services having suffered decades of neglect, discrimination, violence, and persecution.

In all circumstances, and regardless of age, religion, or political affiliation, MSF’s priority is the provision of care for our patients. We will continue to deliver impartial medical care to the most vulnerable people to the best of our ability and while access and circumstances allow.