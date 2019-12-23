Myanmar: Love and learning in JRS classrooms

Nearly 200,000 children are living today in conflict-affected areas in Myanmar. Too few manage to attend school because of the ongoing civil war and lack of qualified teachers, especially in remote regions. But those lucky enough to have a seat Roi San’s classroom are beating the odds and discovering the joy of learning, despite difficult circumstances.

“The happiest time for me is when the students and I play games together, and when the learning objectives I set for students are achieved,” says Roi San, an educator trained by JRS who teaches at a Catholic school in Myitkyina in Myanmar’s Kachin state.

Roi completed her nine-month Teacher Training program through JRS in Myanmar, where JRS has prepared hundreds of educators and works with local partners to fill gaps in education for internally displaced and vulnerable children.

“I learned a lot from the teacher training course,” Roi San recalls. “It improved my self-confidence and taught me skills that have proven useful in the classroom, but it also helped me grow as a person.”

Through her dedication to teaching and her love for her students, Roi San now helps refugee children grow as persons, too. Educators like her inspire hope for the future, not just in children, but in the communities their students will help rebuild.

