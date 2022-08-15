Myanmar, Landslides in Ye Kyaw Village (10 Aug 2022)

Ayeyarwady, Myanmar

Event Date : Wed, 10 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-LS-2022-000867-MMR | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Wed, 10 Aug 2022 11:21:21

AFFECTED AREA/S

Myoungmya

DESCRIPTION

inistry of Social Welfare Relief and Resettlement; Disaster Management Department The officials from Surrey District Commander's Office, Surrey District, Whakhema Township Hinthadom Village, village village Upper Pegone village group, village village and kangmyung village group, Housing materials fund (1,800,000/-) and rice food fund (201,600/-) for 18 houses and 96 people who had to be moved in advance due to landslides that occurred on (10-8-2022) and (11-8-2022) in Ye Kyaw Village. The total subsidy amount (2,001,600/-) was distributed on (11-8-2022) in Whakhema Township. Shwe Long City It is reported that the governor's office provided supplies to the people in need. #ha_rbe #aya_Aug2022 Source: Surrey District Commissioner's Office (BSMA)