Myanmar, Landslide in Ye Nan Chaung Township, Magway (26 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Magwe Minbu

DESCRIPTION

On 26.08.21 due to Irrawaddy river Bank erosion in Yone Seik Kyun village, Ye Nan Chaung township, DDM provided 1,000,000 kyats for building materials for 10 relocated houses and 115,500 kyats for rice and food subsidy for 55 affected people.

For Mann Myay and Ywar Thar Kong villages. DDM provided 700,000 kyats for building materials for 7 relocated houses and 60,900 kyats for rice and food subsidy for 29 affected people and 1,700,000 kyats for building materials for 17 relocated houses and 176,400 kyats for rice and food subsidy for 84 affected people.