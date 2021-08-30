Myanmar, Landslide in Mandalay Region (24 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Mandalay

DESCRIPTION

A landslide struck in the Mandalay Region of Myanmar on 24 August 2021 burying 4 homes in Mogok Township.

Fourteen people were buried under the collapsed houses. Teams of search and rescue workers including personnel from Myanmar Red Cross and the Fire Department searched through the wreckage of the buildings over the last few days. As of 26 August, officials said 11 bodies had been found. Three people survived but were injured.

Local observers said the landslide was caused by recent heavy rainfall. Around 2 weeks earlier heavy rain also took its toll on the township after a landslide caused the wall of a building to collapse, killing 3 people on 12 August. More than 145 mm of rain fell in just a few hours early on 12 August.