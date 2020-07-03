Myanmar
Myanmar, Landslide in Hpakant Township, Kachin State (18:00 Jul 2 2020)
Description
Heavy rain has been affecting north Myanmar (in particular the Kachin State) over the last 48 hours, triggering a major landslide that has resulted in casualties and damage.
Media report, as of 2 July, over 100 fatalities at a mine site located in the Hpakant Township (western Kachin). Search and rescue operations are currently underway at the site.
Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain to locally very heavy rain is forecast over the entire country, including Kachin State.
Additional Data
Country: Myanmar
Affected Area / Region: Hpakant Township, Kachin State
Casualties
Death: 160
Affected Persons: 160
Damages
News Source Link
https://erccportal.jrc.ec.europa.eu/ECHO-Flash/ECHO-Flash-List/yy/2020/mm/7 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ksVmCMwpZc