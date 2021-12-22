Myanmar

Myanmar - Landslide (Dep. Meteo Myanmar, Myanmar Fire Services Department, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 December 2021)

  • A landslide at a jade mine in Hpakant Township, Kachin State (northern Mynamar) on 21 December has killed at least one person, while up to 100 people are missing, according to media reports.

  • The Myanmar Fire Services Department reports that search and rescue teams from Hpakant and the nearby Lone Khin Town have been deployed to the area.

  • On 22-23 December, moderate rainfall is forecast over Kachin State.

