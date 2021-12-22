Myanmar
Myanmar - Landslide (Dep. Meteo Myanmar, Myanmar Fire Services Department, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 December 2021)
A landslide at a jade mine in Hpakant Township, Kachin State (northern Mynamar) on 21 December has killed at least one person, while up to 100 people are missing, according to media reports.
The Myanmar Fire Services Department reports that search and rescue teams from Hpakant and the nearby Lone Khin Town have been deployed to the area.
On 22-23 December, moderate rainfall is forecast over Kachin State.