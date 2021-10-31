Myanmar: Landmines / ERW Incidents Information (January - September 2021)

Highlights

Figures of the first nine months of 2021 show that the number of casualties countrywide (192) reached 76% of the annual caseload of 2020 (252). Shan State shouldered 35% of the total casualties followed by Rakhine (24%) and Kachin (16%). The combination of the other areas including Bago, Chin, Kayah, Kayin, Mon, Magway, Sagaing and Tanintharyi shouldered 25% of the total casualties. It is noted that the casualties increased in these area. Children represent 29% of casualties from landmine/ERW explosions countrywide and Rakhine State accounts for the highest rate of child casualties with 45% of the total. Compare with the same period of 2020 (112 incidents with 200 casualties), 2021 has more number of incidents but less casualties. However, there were many explosions targeted local administrations and security forces across the country which were not included in this report.