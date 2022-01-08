Myanmar: Landmines / ERW Incidents Information (January - October 2021)

Highlights

Figures of the first ten months of 2021 show that the number of casualties countrywide (217) reached 86% of the annual caseload of 2020 (252). Shan State shouldered 34% of the total casualties followed by Rakhine (22%) and Kachin (17%). The combination of the other areas including Bago, Chin, Kayah, Kayin, Mon, Magway, Sagaing and Tanintharyi shouldered 28% of the total casualties. Children represent 27% of casualties from landmine/ERW explosions countrywide and Rakhine State accounts for the highest rate of child casualties with 45% of the total. Compare with the same period of 2020 (121 incidents with 217 casualties), 2021 has more number of incidents with the same number of casualties. However, there were many explosions targeted local administrations and security forces across the country which were not included in this report.