Myanmar: Landmines / ERW Incidents Information (January-March 2022) [EN/MY]

Highlights

Figures of the first quarter of 2022 show that the number of casualties countrywide (100) already reached 35% of the whole year of 2021 (284). Shan State shouldered 67% of the total casualties followed by Kachin (12%) and Rakhine (8%). The combination of the other areas including Kayin, Mon and Tanintharyi shouldered 13% of the total casualties. Children represent 37% of casualties from landmine/ERW explosions countrywide and Rakhine State accounts for the highest rate of child casualties with 63% of the total (5 out of 8 casualties). Compare to the same period of 2021, 2022 has more numbers in both incidents and casualties. There were many explosions and casualties targeted to local administrations and security forces across the country which were not included in this report.