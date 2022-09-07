Myanmar: Landmines / ERW Incidents Information (January-June 2022) [EN/MY]

Highlights

Monitoring of landmine and ERW incidents during the first six months of 2022 show that the number of casualties reported countrywide (185 reported) account for 65% of the total incidents reported in 2021 (284 reported). In terms of regional breakdown, Shan State accounted for 50% of the total casualties followed by Kachin with 11%, Sagaing with 9%, Rakhine with 8% and Kayin with 5% respectively. The combination of the other areas (Bago, Chin, Kayah, Magway, Mandalay, Mon and Tanintharyi) shouldered 17% of the total casualties. Children represent 33% of casualties from landmine/ERW explosions countrywide. Please note that this report doesn’t include explosions and casualties targeting local administrations and security forces across the country.