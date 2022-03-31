Myanmar: Landmines / ERW Incidents Information (January-February 2022) [EN/MY]

Highlights

Figures of the first two months of 2022 show that the number of casualties countrywide (53) already reached 19% of the whole year of 2020 (286). Shan State shouldered 60% of the total casualties followed by Kachin (15%) and Rakhine (11%). The combination of the other areas including Kayin, Mon and Tanintharyi shouldered 13% of the total casualties. Children represent 38% of casualties from landmine/ERW explosions countrywide and Rakhine State accounts for the highest rate of child casualties with 83% of the total (5 out of 6 casualties). Compare with the same period of 2021, 2022 has more numbers in both incidents and casualties. There were many explosions and casualties targeted to local administrations and security forces across the country which were not included in this report.