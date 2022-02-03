Myanmar: Landmines / ERW Incidents Information (January - December 2021)

Highlights

Figures of the year 2021 show that the number of casualties countrywide (284) reached 113% of the annual caseload of 2020 (252). Shan State shouldered 38% of the total casualties followed by Kachin (18%) and Rakhine (17%). The combination of the other areas including Bago, Chin, Kayah, Kayin, Mon, Magway, Sagaing and Tanintharyi shouldered 27% of the total casualties. Children represent 27% of casualties from landmine/ERW explosions countrywide and Rakhine State accounts for the highest rate of child casualties with 44% of the total. Compare with the year 2020, 2021 has more numbers in both incidents and casualties. There were many explosions and casualties targeted to local administrations and security forces across the country which were not included in this report.