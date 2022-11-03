Myanmar: Landmines / ERW Incidents Information (January-August 2022) [EN/MY]

Highlights

Monitoring of landmine and ERW incidents during the first eight months of 2022 show that the number of casualties reported countrywide (257 reported) account for 90% of the total incidents reported in 2021 (284 reported). In terms of regional breakdown, Shan State accounted for 42% of the total casualties followed by Sagaing with 12%, Rakhine with 11%, Kachin with 10% and Kayin with 7% respectively. The combination of the other areas (Bago, Chin, Kayah, Magway, Mandalay, Mon and Tanintharyi) shouldered 18% of the total casualties. Children represent 36% of casualties from landmine/ERW explosions countrywide and Shan State accounts for the highest rate of child casualties with 41% of the total. Please note that this report doesn’t include explosions and casualties targeting local administrations and security forces across the country.