Myanmar

Myanmar: Landmines / ERW Incidents Information (January-August 2022) [EN/MY]

Infographic
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Highlights

Monitoring of landmine and ERW incidents during the first eight months of 2022 show that the number of casualties reported countrywide (257 reported) account for 90% of the total incidents reported in 2021 (284 reported). In terms of regional breakdown, Shan State accounted for 42% of the total casualties followed by Sagaing with 12%, Rakhine with 11%, Kachin with 10% and Kayin with 7% respectively. The combination of the other areas (Bago, Chin, Kayah, Magway, Mandalay, Mon and Tanintharyi) shouldered 18% of the total casualties. Children represent 36% of casualties from landmine/ERW explosions countrywide and Shan State accounts for the highest rate of child casualties with 41% of the total. Please note that this report doesn’t include explosions and casualties targeting local administrations and security forces across the country.

Related Content