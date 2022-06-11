Myanmar: Landmines / ERW Incidents Information (January-April 2022) [EN/MY]

Highlights

Monitoring of landmine and ERW incidents during the first four months of 2022 show that the number of casualties reported countrywide (137 incidents) account for 48% of the total incidents reported in 2021 (284 reported). In terms of regional breakdown, Shan State accounted for 55% of the total casualties followed by Kachin and Sagaing with 10% each respectively and Rakhine, Mandalay and Kayin with 6% each. The combination of the other areas (Bago, Chin, Kayah, Mon and Tanintharyi) shouldered 7% of the total casualties. Children represent 34% of casualties from landmine/ERW explosions countrywide. Please note that this report doesn’t include explosions and casualties targeting local administrations and security forces across the country.