Myanmar

Myanmar: Landmines / ERW Incidents Information (January-April 2022) [EN/MY]

Infographic
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Highlights

Monitoring of landmine and ERW incidents during the first four months of 2022 show that the number of casualties reported countrywide (137 incidents) account for 48% of the total incidents reported in 2021 (284 reported). In terms of regional breakdown, Shan State accounted for 55% of the total casualties followed by Kachin and Sagaing with 10% each respectively and Rakhine, Mandalay and Kayin with 6% each. The combination of the other areas (Bago, Chin, Kayah, Mon and Tanintharyi) shouldered 7% of the total casualties. Children represent 34% of casualties from landmine/ERW explosions countrywide. Please note that this report doesn’t include explosions and casualties targeting local administrations and security forces across the country.

Related Content