Myanmar – June 2020: COVID-19 rapid needs assessment of older people

Context

Myanmar has experienced a relatively lower number (290 as of 22 June 2020) of COVID-19 cases compared to many other countries, but the socioeconomic impacts of the government-imposed restrictions are having severe impacts on the population, especially older women and men. While the restrictions officially remain in place, many people cannot get by without a regular income and have returned to work, raising fears about a second wave. For government and humanitarian actors to understand the consequences of the restrictions for older people, HelpAge International in Myanmar conducted a multi-sector rapid needs assessment in May 2020 to inform programming and policy decisions.