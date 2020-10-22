Myanmar Information Management Unit: 3W Analysis - COVID-related projects in Myanmar

The MIMU 3W as of 28 August 2020 brings together information on the countrywide activities of 213 agencies. The MIMU 3W is, in effect, a 5W in that it collects data on Who is implementing What, Where, When and for Whom.

This 3W round included, for the first time, a question asking whether agency initiatives are COVID-focused, mainstreaming COVID or not COVID related. This brief report summarizes the responses received for Rakhine-based activities. It focuses only on Projects Under Implementation (not those reported as planned or completed).

It should be recognised also that the situation is fluid in terms of implementation due to issues relating to agencies’ access to deliver this support as well as the growing number of displaced persons in Rakhine State.

Some level of COVID-related activity was reported in all states/regions, including in 55% of total 3W reported organizations and 88% of the townships in Myanmar.

COVID Specific activities – those introduced specifically to address the COVID pandemic - were reported by in 184 Townships as implemented by 50 of the 213 agencies in Myanmar (23%), mostly NGOs (34) agencies.

COVID specific activities are most frequently in Health, Protection and WASH, and no activities in CCCM, Disaster Risk Reduction, Infrastructure, Mine Action, Responsible Tourism and Social Protection sectors.

The COVID specific activities were reported in 184 village tracts/towns, with the most widespread activities in Rakhine, Kayin, Kachin and Yangon.

At camp level, COVID specific activities were reported in 216 camps across 5 sectors, most frequently in Health, WASH and Protection.

COVID Mainstreamed activities are those which had been integrated in other initiatives/sectors, and were reported by 91 of the 213 agencies, mostly NGOs and UN agencies (79 agencies), and mainstreamed in all 21 sectors, most frequently in Health (41 agencies) followed by Protection (21), WASH and Agriculture (19 in each) and Livelihoods (17) activities.

COVID-mainstreamed activities were underway in 292 Townships, with the largest number of implementing agencies in Rakhine (33 agencies), followed by Yangon, Kayin and Kachin (21-26 agencies in these townships).

These activities were reported in 3,999 village tracts/towns and nearly 11,000 villages. Mainstreaming was most widespread in Health activities (240 Townships), followed by Protection (121), Education (95), Livelihoods (76), Agriculture (74) and Governance (71) activities.

At camp level, COVID mainstreamed activities were reported in 193 camps, most frequently in CCCM, Health and WASH sectors.

Projects which are not COVID-related

Development focused activities were more likely to be reported as not being COVID-related, however this may relate to interpretation of the question and it is not clear how many of these included some level of COVID-related activities (dissemination of prevention messages etc)