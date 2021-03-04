Myanmar
Myanmar – Increase of violence (DG ECHO, UN, Save the Children, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 March 2021)
- At least 38 people were killed in anti-coup protests in Myanmar on 3 March, in the bloodiest crackdown yet on peaceful demonstrations against the military coup. Security forces opened fire on people protesting against military rule across Myanmar. Save the Children said in a statement that four children were among the dead.
- The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), which has been tracking arrests since the coup, says 1,498 people have been detained with 1,192 still in detention in Myanmar since last month's coup and many families do not know detainees health condition or whereabouts.