Myanmar
Myanmar - Increase of violence (DG ECHO, UN, local media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 March 2021)
- On the night of 8 March, Myanmar security forces blocked 200 civilian protestors from leaving Sanchaung, a residential area in Yangon and conducted door-to-door searches to search for protestors. 50 people were arrested and the police deployed riot control measures, with the situation described as a siege by media.
- The UN Secretary General called on Myanmar to release the protestors without violence and without arresting any. Protestors have since been allowed to leave the area, according to reports in the media.
- In other parts of the country on 8 March, three protestors were shot dead by security forces clashing with protestors throwing stones. The total death toll is over 50 people since the coup occured on 1 of February.