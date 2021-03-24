Myanmar

Myanmar - Increase of violence (DG ECHO, Save the Children, AAPP) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 March 2021)

  • Violence has continued to escalate in Myanmar, with 275 protestors reportedly killed since the military coup on 1 February. Martial law has been declared in 11 townships in Yangon and Mandalay and 2,812 people have been arrested, with 2,418 still under detention.

  • More than 20 children have been killed by the security forces, most recently a 7-year old girl who was shot dead in her home on 23 March. A 14-year old boy was also killed while at home. Both had no direct involvement in the protests; security forces are firing live ammunition wantonly in the streets.

  • Protest leaders are increasingly calling for civilians to arm and defend themselves and there are increasing reports of Molotov cocktails and other forms of violence used by protestors.

