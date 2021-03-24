Myanmar - Increase of violence (DG ECHO, Save the Children, AAPP) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 March 2021)

Violence has continued to escalate in Myanmar, with 275 protestors reportedly killed since the military coup on 1 February. Martial law has been declared in 11 townships in Yangon and Mandalay and 2,812 people have been arrested, with 2,418 still under detention.

More than 20 children have been killed by the security forces, most recently a 7-year old girl who was shot dead in her home on 23 March. A 14-year old boy was also killed while at home. Both had no direct involvement in the protests; security forces are firing live ammunition wantonly in the streets.