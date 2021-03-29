Myanmar - Increase in violence (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 March 2021)

Saturday 27 March marked the country’s bloodiest day since the coup unfolded in the country. At least 114 civilians, including children, were killed as security forces opened fire on pro-democracy protesters. The death toll since the 1 February coup climbed to at least 459, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), a local monitoring group.

On Saturday night Myanmar's security forces launched air strikes on Kayin state, in South East Myanmar, on territory controlled by an armed ethnic group. Some casualties have been reported and residents are reportedly fleeing the area. There are reports of about 4,000 recent internally displaced people.