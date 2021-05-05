Myanmar - Increase of violence and displacement (DG ECHO, UN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 May 2021)

Urban violence and civil unrest has continued in Myanmar, with 766 protestors reportedly killed since the military coup on 1 February, and over 4,500 arrested. The security situation remains unpredictable across the country, with hit and run tactics of occasional attacks marking the trend in the cities and daily blasts reported in Yangon.

Conflict has increased between Ethnic Armed Groups and the Myanmar Armed Forces throughout the country, resulting in significant displacements. Artillery shelling and indiscriminate airstrikes by armed forces in Kayin State have caused between 30,000-45,000 civilians to flee and hide in forest areas along the Myanmar-Thailand border, with 3,000 people crossing into Thailand since 1 May.

Since 1 February, about 250,000 people have become displaced throughout the country, many fleeing conflict and repression, others due to economic desperation as food prices increase.