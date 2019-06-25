Myanmar - Increase fighting in Rakhine State (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 June 2019)

Clashes between the Arakan army (ethnic armed group) and the Burmese army are ongoing in a number of townships in Rakhine State. Despite the onset of the rainy season, there has been no let-up in the clashes or in the Arakan Army’s capacity to mount attacks. Officials and political leaders in Sittwe state that the attacks sought to demonstrate the Arakan Army’s capacity to strike in a heavily protected area, despite the military’s significant presence here.