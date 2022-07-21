Myanmar Impact Report 2021

World Vision has been present in Myanmar for over two and a half decades working for the most vulnerable children and families, partnering with the Government departments, local partners and different stakeholders. Commenced with Health intervention in 1993, WVM has expanded its area of work and has been operating programmes on Education, Child Protection, Health and Nutrition, Livelihoods, Disaster Risk Reduction, and Emergency Response, ensuring that children are well educated, protected from violence and hostile environments, and benefited from their families' secured livelihoods.