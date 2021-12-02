Myanmar Impact Report 2020

World Vision has been present in Myanmar for over two and a half decades working for the most vulnerable children and families, partnering with the Government departments, local partners and different stakeholders. Commenced with Health intervention in 1993, WVM has expanded the area of works and has been operating the programs on Education, Child Protection, Health and Nutrition, Livelihood and Natural Disaster Response and Reduction, ensuring that children are well educated, protected from violence and hostile environments and securing livelihoods for their families.